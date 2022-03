BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — City of Buffalo officials say a two alarm fire occurred on Schreck Avenue.

The fire broke out around 7:15 Saturday morning in a residential structure.

Officials say the fire started on the second floor. Investigators say damage in the occupied home is estimated to be $230,000, which included a partial roof collapse.

Police say the Red Cross is helping one adult.

The fire is still under investigation.