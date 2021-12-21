Buffalo History Museum says it is now accepting cryptocurrency donations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's now another way to donate to the Buffalo History Museum. The Museum is accepting cryptocurrency donations, which is digital money that uses encryption technology keeping it secure.

Donors can select Bitcoin, Ethereum, or USD Coin to make their tax-deductible crypto donation to the Museum.

“This is another way in which we are using technology for good,” said Museum Executive Director Melissa Brown. “We know more and more people are interested in supporting not-for-profits through crypto giving and we are happy to provide them with this convenient option.”

The museum is partnering with Every.org to do this, which automatically converts the crypto into U.S. dollars.

To make a cryptocurrency or cash donation to The Buffalo History Museum, you can visit its website.