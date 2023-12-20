Buffalo History Museum creates archive of the 2022 Christmas Blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're about to mark one year since the deadly Christmas blizzard dropped about seven feet of snow in some parts of Western New York.

Now, the Buffalo History Museum is making sure the blizzard is remembered for years to come.

More than 100 photos, videos, audio recordings, and objects were donated by the community to the history museum. Many can now be viewed online at the Museum's archival database.

They show pictures of people stranded at the Walden Avenue Target, and snow banks taller than street signs.

To view the archive and submit your own donations, click here.