Buffalo high school students help fight hunger

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The gift of giving this holiday season is already well underway here in Western New York.

People lined up for a special kind of drive-thru Saturday at Canisius High School on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

Student volunteers spent the day collecting donations of non-perishable food for those in need.

The event is part of an ongoing competition involving other Jesuit high schools across the northeast.

All donations will benefit St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, which cares for the poor and abandoned here locally.

Last year, participating schools collected and distributed over 168,000 pounds of food.