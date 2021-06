BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Heritage Carousel announced it had its 10,000th rider on Thursday afternoon.

The carousel opened at the end of May at Buffalo's Canalside.

The carousel is only operating at two-thirds capacity, meaning a maximum or 25 riders at a time.

The Buffalo Heritage Carousel is open rain or shine, and all of the money from the ride goes towards operations, to care for the carousel, and pay operators.