Buffalo Heritage Carousel on Canalside hits milestone eight weeks after opening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 50,000 riders in eight weeks.

“It is a huge milestone, we had actually projected to hit 74,000 riders for the entire season, we just hit our last 20 in less than two weeks,” Director of Operations and Development of Buffalo Heritage Carousel Carima El-Behairy Said.

The Buffalo heritage carousel on Canalside opened on May 28th and has averaged about 100 riders per hour.

“I’m very excited, where else can you go and sell joy for a dollar a ride,” El-Behairy said.

The carousel holds 42 riders at a time, including Joey Mardacco and his dad Joseph.

“It goes really fast actually, it goes pretty fast and it’s just fun, like the horse goes really high,” Joey Mardocco said.

“It was beautiful, definitely awesome for the city of Buffalo to have cool things to come down and do, especially after COVID being over, with your family” Joseph Mardocco said.

El-Behairy encourages everyone to stop by.

“We’re probably one of the only places you can go and ride safely,” El-Behairy said. “Come on down, it’s always easy to grab a ride.”

If you want to ride it’s as easy as going to Canalside any day between 11 AM and 7 PM, a ticket is one dollar and a mask is required, but if you don’t have yours, they’ll provide one.