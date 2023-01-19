Buffalo Groundhog Day returns Jan. 28

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Will we see six more weeks of winter or is spring bound to bloom early?

Buffalo's own weather predicting groundhog lets us know how long winter will stick around.

Buffalo Bert will make his annual prediction Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Flying Bison Brewery on Seneca Street in Buffalo.

The event runs from noon to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $25 online or $30 at the door.

You can purchase tickets here.

Each ticket includes:



two drinks tokens

live entertainment from Hocus Polkas and No Vacancy

a live animal exhibition from Hawk Creek Wildlife Center

winter weather prediction from Buffalo Bert

Proceeds from the event will benefit Hawk Creek Wildlife Center, Buffalo C.A.R.E.S animal shelter, the Buffalo Zoo, and Buffalo Pug and Small Breed Rescue.

10 Years of Buffalo Bert

2023 marks 10 years of Buffalo Bert's weather predictions... and they've all been accurate!

The Buffalo Groundhog Day Society deemed Burt the "Most accurate rodent meteorologist in the U.S."

“It is amazing to me that our community has supported this event for 10 years. When we started, we just wanted to have fun, celebrate winter, and donate some money to local animal charities. Now, we have the world’s most accurate groundhog and have donated tens of thousands of dollars to animals in WNY, and we are still having fun," said Adam Hernandez, the Buffalo Groundhog Day president and co-founder.

