BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Harry Stinson, owner of the Buffalo Grand, appeared on Thursday in Buffalo Housing Court, where the city confirmed that his company pleaded guilty to 29 code violations.

The violations ranged from drainage to windows and doors. As part of the plea, he must pay the City of Buffalo $175,000 within 90 days.

WATCH: Buffalo Grand owner pleads guilty to 29 code violations

Buffalo Grand owner pleads guilty to 29 code violations

On Thursday morning, I caught up with Stinson outside the hotel. He did not get into specifics but said he is committed to paying.

"The City of Buffalo, the new administration has been professional and understanding," Stinson said. "They're not happy, we're not happy, but we understand the common goal. I don't think the city wants to be in the hotel business as an operator, and really this is a big lift."

The city requested the maximum amount of fines for each violation addressed on Thursday, exploring all avenues for assessing fines that reflected how long the properties remained vacant and noncompliant.

"This result is reflective of the Law Department's renewed commitment to vindicating the city's rights against individuals whose neglect allows important landmarks to remain vacant and fall into disrepair," said the city.

Stinson said he is continuing to look for financing for the Buffalo Grand and is committed to a phased reopening.

When asked if he still thinks getting the hotel back open is realistic, Stinson replied, "Is it easy? No. Realistic? Yes."