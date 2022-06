BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a three year hiatus, due to COVID-19, the Taste of Country returned to Buffalo. Tim McGraw headlined the city's largest one day concert, along with Walker Hayes, Billy Currington, Thompson Square, and OsbornNash.

McGraw is scheduled to perform last at 10 p.m.

7 News Reporter Michael Schwartz interviewed Walker Hayes live on 7 News at 5 about his song "Fancy Like." The popular jam was named 2022's Top Country Song.