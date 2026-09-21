BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kaleida Health announced Monday that the Buffalo General Medical Center will have a new name, following a "transformational" donation from Scott Bieler and his wife, Kathy.

In January, the facility will be renamed Scott Bieler Buffalo General Medical Center.

The donation allows for key investments, including new technology for the hospital's 11 operating rooms, replacing labs in the Gates Vascular Institute and a new surgical robot. These initial projects will start immediately and be completed in phases over the coming months and years. The donation, extending over decades, will support additional projects in the future.

WATCH: Buffalo General to be renamed following 'transformational' Scott Bieler donation

Buffalo General to be renamed following 'transformational' Scott Bieler donation

"Scott and Kathy's commitment to giving back to the Western New York Community is no secret to those of us who have witnessed it over the years," said Don Boyd, president and CEO, Kaleida Health. "At Kaleida Health, we are humbled and honored that they chose to support our mission to advance the health of our community through a transformational gift to the Kaleida Health Foundation."

"Our community is truly blessed to have access to this top-tier facility and the exceptional talent, genuine compassion and world-class care provided by the professionals who walk its halls. Their purpose and passion inspired us to move forward with this gift, which is made in gratitude of the 76 years of tremendous loyalty and support that Western New York has shown West Herr, and our exceptional employees who earned our customers' loyalty," said Scott Bieler. "We are deeply grateful to the people of this community for allowing us the opportunity to provide this support to Buffalo General Medical Center, which has made, and will continue to make, such a difference in the lives of so many."