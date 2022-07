BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo General Medical Center is ranked first in the Buffalo Metro Area for best hospitals on a list by U.S News & World Report.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Buffalo General has held the top spot in the area.

Buffalo General earned high ratings for a number of procedures including aortic valve surgery, heart bypass surgery, and hip replacement surgery.

Buffalo General was additionally ranked number 21 in the state by U.S News and World Report.