Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus invited to perform at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus sang at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church after being canceled to perform at the Summer Choir Fest At St Joseph Cathedral in Buffalo.

The Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus left many in the room at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in awe.

“Amazing, absolutely awesome,” says Matthew Hegel, an attendee.

That group was also joined by other different choirs for the free concert called “We All Sing with the Same Voice” to showcase their voices.

“I think one of the awesome things about today’s performance is that they showcased five different unique choirs and stuff like that, says Matthew. “I think there’s music for everyone to find there.”

The artistic director of the Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus Dr. Robert Strauss tells 7 News he’s grateful to have his group to have the opportunity to perform.

This all comes after the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo canceled the summer choir fest.

“It was heartbreaking at first. but, I have to say within two hours of the announcement that it wasn’t going to be hosted at the Cathedral anymore," Dr. Strauss says. Holy Trinity went through all of their bureaucracy in two hours to say yes we can do this and we have all the volunteers and we’re doing it no questions asked."

Others from the choir appreciate Holy Trinity’s hospitality.

“Holy Trinity stepped up and invited us into their sanctuary. The Buffalo Gay Men Chorus is friends of Holy Trinity,” says Tim Mahiques, a singing member of the chorus. “We've performed here several times in the past 23 years so super grateful to the church for stepping up and allowing us to sing in this beautiful space.”

This event was also a chance for other choirs to shine and hear one another.

“These groups often don’t get a chance to hear each other perform and these groups don’t often get to hear themselves since they perform at the same times,” says Joe Spino, president of Greater Buffalo Friends of Music. “So we’re able to bring these groups together and allow a different audience to hear everybody. all these different genres and groups coming together in a festival atmosphere.”

