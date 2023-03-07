Buffalo Fresh opens second location with goal of bringing the community together

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Fresh has opened its second location on Ontario street. Managers say the goal is to bring the community together.

Buffalo Fresh shopper Alex Rodriguez-Gonzalez said he relies on a healthy diet filled with fresh fruits and vegetables.

"I was recently diagnosed with Leukemia," he said.

Since his diagnosis, Rodriguez - Gonzalez said he is now trying to take better care of his body. That's what brought him to Buffalo Fresh.

"These stores offer better options for just fruits and vegetables and that's mainly what my diet is now," he shares.

He said the Buffalo Fresh aisles have more to offer compared to other supermarket chains.

"They're actually more cost-effective," he stated.

His daughter held his hand while they shopped. He said he loves introducing her to different cultures and foods.

"It's good because she gets to come and explore and just be around different cultures," Rodriguez - Gonzalez said.

Diversity within the food selection is a top priority at Buffalo Fresh. The owner, Adam Abdlla, shared that he strives to bring unique and essential items to the community as there aren't many shops like this in the area.

"I visited this area and really the community really needs something here in this area," Abdlla said. "There's a desert here."

There is something here for everyone, he said, and he works very hard to help the community in every way possible.

"I'm keeping my margins low cause the community is a low-income communities," he shared.

General Manager, Moe Ghafoor, said Buffalo Fresh is like shopping for your family with your family.

"We treat customers like family here," he said.

Abdlla said all he wants is for his customers to be happy.

"I just want to see the customer's face when they come here," Abdlla shared with a smile. "They love it. When they're happy I'm happy."