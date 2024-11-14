Buffalo firefighters rescue two children from house fire on Hazelwood Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo firefighters responded to a house fire at 241 Hazelwood Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Monday.

Fire officials said the fire originated on the first floor and spread to the second floor before it was brought under control.

Firefighters rescued two children from the home. One of the children, an eight-year-old boy, was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. One firefighter was transported to ECMC to be treated for a shoulder injury.

Officials said the Red Cross is assisting 18 people, five adults and 13 children, who were displaced by the fire.

Damage is estimated at $175,000 to the property and $100,000 in content loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.