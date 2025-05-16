Buffalo firefighters rescue eight ducklings from sewer drain

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When it comes to life-saving rescues, Buffalo's bravest don't draw the line at humans.

Firefighters from Engine 33 pulled eight ducklings from a sewer drain at Delaware and West Delavan, near the entrance to Forest Lawn Cemetery, Friday afternoon.

A woman in the area spotted the duckling's mom frantically pacing back and forth before making the discovery. Firefighters arrived a short time later and found the baby ducks chirping up a storm some 10 feet below.

One by one, firefighters used a bucket to delicately lift each duckling back to the surface before then reunited them with their mom.