Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo firefighters rescue eight ducklings from sewer drain

Firefighters from Engine 33 pulled eight ducklings from a sewer drain at Delaware and West Delavan, near the entrance to Forest Lawn Cemetery, Friday afternoon.
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When it comes to life-saving rescues, Buffalo's bravest don't draw the line at humans.

Firefighters from Engine 33 pulled eight ducklings from a sewer drain at Delaware and West Delavan, near the entrance to Forest Lawn Cemetery, Friday afternoon.

A woman in the area spotted the duckling's mom frantically pacing back and forth before making the discovery. Firefighters arrived a short time later and found the baby ducks chirping up a storm some 10 feet below.

One by one, firefighters used a bucket to delicately lift each duckling back to the surface before then reunited them with their mom.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app