Buffalo firefighter sentenced for sharing child pornography online

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo firefighter will serve 10 years probation with sex offender conditions for possessing and sharing child pornography.

A judge sentenced 40-year-old Jose DeJesus on Wednesday, about three months after he pleaded guilty to one count of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child.

In 2022, DeJesus possessed images and videos of child pornography. He also shared an image that depicted sexual conduct by a child with another person online. At that time, DeJesus was with the Buffalo Fire Department. He was then placed on administrative leave and later terminated.

New York State Police worked with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on this investigation.