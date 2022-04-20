Buffalo firefighter pleads guilty to multiple charges in connection to schemes to defraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo firefighter has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection to schemes to defraud.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 36-year-old Robert Johnson, Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday in State Supreme Court to eight felony charges in the indictment against him, two days before jury selection was scheduled to begin in his upcoming trial to the following offenses:

Three counts of identity theft in the first degree

One count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree

One count of grand larceny in the third degree

Two counts of attempted identity theft in the first degree

One count of scheme to defraud in the first degree

The district attorney's office said on different occasions from July 2016 to December 2017 Johnson, Jr. applied for four auto loans and a credit card and when applying submitted social security numbers that did not belong to him and fictitious employment and earnings information. Two of the auto loans and the credit card were approved which allowed him to purchase two vehicles, with a combined total value of $41,000.00, and obtain a credit card with a $20,000.00 limit. Just over a year later, the cars were repossessed and the credit card account was closed with a balance in excess of $20,000.00.

According to the district attorney's office, in January 2017, Johnson, Jr. deposited a forged check of $12,791.91 into his bank account and the following day he withdrew $12,700 from the account, ultimately stealing the money from the bank.

He faces a maximum of four years and is scheduled to be sentenced as a second felony offender on July 26, he continues to be released on his own recognizance.