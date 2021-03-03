Buffalo firefighter hurt fighting overnight fire on Cornwall Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One Buffalo firefighter was hurt, and nearly a dozen people were forced from their home in an overnight fire in the city's Grider neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Buffalo Fire Division Chief Daniel Bossi told 7 Eyewitness News it started in the first floor of a single-family home at 333 Cornwall Avenue just before 1:00 a.m. and spread to the second floor of the house.

Bossi said the four adults and seven children who live in the home safely escaped before fire crews arrived.

"Knowing they were all out made our job quite a bit easier because it's quite a large house, as you can tell," he told a 7 Eyewitness News photojournalist at the scene.

One firefighter slipped on the ice at the scene and was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be evaluated for a back injury.

The fire did about $150,000 in damage to the home and the contents. The cause is under investigation.