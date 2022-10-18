Buffalo fire stations celebrate Fire Prevention Month with 'fire safety' open houses

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — Fire stations across Buffalo are holding 'fire safety' open houses for Fire Prevention Month.

At the open houses, you can check out the different engines and their equipment.

Firefighters will help families come up with escape plans in the event of a fire.

Stations will also hand out smoke detectors for those who need them.

Fire Safety Open Houses:

Monday, Oct. 17:



Engine 21/Ladder 6/Rescue 1

1229 Jefferson Avenue & Kingsley 5:30-7 p.m.



Saturday, Oct. 22:

Engine 36

860 Hertel Avenue Noon - 1:30 p.m.

Engine 37

500 Rhode Island Street & Chenango 1-2:30 p.m.

Engine 4

939 Abbott Road & Hollywood 2-3:30 p.m.

Engine 23

3226 Bailey Avenue 3-4:30 p.m.



The Buffalo Fire Department encourages all City residents to embrace the 2022 Fire Prevention Week theme, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”

Here are the department's key messages:

• Make sure your home escape plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

• Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

• Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

• Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

• Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.