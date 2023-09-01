Watch Now
Buffalo Fire responds to fire at Sahlen Field

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Sahlen Field signage is viewed Friday, July 24, 2020, in Buffalo N.Y. The Toronto Blue Jays will play their 2020 home games at the field, the home of their Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 10:00 AM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 10:24:40-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Fire responded to reports of a concession stand fire at Sahlen Field Friday morning.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing out of the stadium entrance around 9 a.m. Friday.

Sahlen Field Fire

The Buffalo Bisons are scheduled to play at Sahlen Field everyday, except Labor Day, through September 10.

7 News is on the scene and working to learn more.

