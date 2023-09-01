Buffalo Fire responds to fire at Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Fire responded to reports of a concession stand fire at Sahlen Field Friday morning.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing out of the stadium entrance around 9 a.m. Friday.

Sahlen Field Fire

I’m told this was a Bisons ice cream stand that caught fire at Sahlen Field this morning. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/QYQo2SRLSz — Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) September 1, 2023

The Buffalo Bisons are scheduled to play at Sahlen Field everyday, except Labor Day, through September 10.

UPDATE from Sahlen Field.



The fire that was in our concourse has been put out and thankfully no one was harmed today.



We will update everyone on the status of tonight’s game as soon as possible.



Thank you to the Buffalo Police & Fire Departments for their service & efforts. — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) September 1, 2023

