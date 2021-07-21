Watch
Buffalo fire officials investigating fire at roof of Albright-Knox Art Gallery

Rob Neves
Albright-Knox fire
Posted at 6:55 PM, Jul 21, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo fire officials say they are investigating a fire that started on the roof of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

Investigators say they responded to the report of a fire at 1285 Elmwood Avenue just before 5:30 Wednesday evening.

Officials say the fire started on the roof which is under construction.

Investigators say there's no damage to the building or to any artwork inside the art gallery.

Fire officials believe the cause of the fire was accidental but the cause remains under investigation.

