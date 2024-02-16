Buffalo Fire Department to receive nearly $200,000 toward cancer prevention efforts for firefighters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department, Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Senator Sean Ryan came together on Friday to announce $190,000 in state grants toward cancer prevention efforts for firefighters.

According to Sen. Ryan, heavy-duty washing machines designed to remove carcinogens and other contaminants from the firefighter's protective gear will be purchased and installed at the Buffalo Fire Department Service Station in Downtown Buffalo.

“Firefighters run into so much risk, so many unknowns, with every emergency they respond to. Extractors are a simple, proven way to minimize toxic exposures, significantly decreasing the risk that our firefighters will get cancer or suffer serious illness. We’re proud to know that thanks to this collaborative effort our community is putting the evidence to work for our first responders by prioritizing better access to clean gear.” - Mary Reid, PhD, MSPH, BSN, Chief of Cancer Screening and Survivorship at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

The equipment includes four turnout extractors, two washing machines for additional equipment, and a dryer and storage racks.