BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire on Wick Street early Saturday morning.

Crews arrived at 22 Wick Street around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Fire officials said the fire started on the first floor of the occupied home. Damage is estimated at $200,000 and the Red Cross is assisting three adults.

24 Wick Street sustained about $3,000 in exposure damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.