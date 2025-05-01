Buffalo Fire Department responds to four-alarm fire on Church Street in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department is responding to a four-alarm fire on Church Street in Downtown Buffalo.

The fire is in a building on Church Street between the historic Guaranty and Verizon Buildings. The street is closed.

WKBW

7 News reporter Kristen Mirand spoke with Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, who said they evacuated the building and then backed up crews and onlookers out of precaution because they are worried about the structural integrity of the building.

Below is a live look of one of our cameras at the scene as crews battle the fire.

The smoke coming from the fire has continued to grow. Below you can see a photo from further down Church Street.

WKBW

A spokesperson for Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon said the public should avoid the area of Church Street between Delaware Avenue and Washington Street, and the surrounding area between Court Street and West Swan Street near County Hall.

We are working to learn more and will provide updates as they become available.