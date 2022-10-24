Watch Now
Buffalo Fire Department responds to early morning fire near Riley Ave.

Posted at 6:15 AM, Oct 24, 2022
BUFFALO, New York (WKBW) — Buffalo Fire Department crews responding to an early fire Monday morning on Riley St. near Humboldt Parkway.
We're are waiting to hear back from the city on what started the fire which started before 4 this morning.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

