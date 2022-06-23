Watch Now
Buffalo Fire Department rescues teenage boy from Niagara River

Firefighters responded to the rescue call around 12:45 p.m. Thursday on the 2000 block of Niagara Street.
Posted at 5:42 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 17:42:59-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department rescued a teenage boy from the Niagara River Thursday.

A witness at the scene told 7 News two boys jumped in the water and the one who was rescued was unable to swim, but a fire department spokesperson said the teen was sitting on the railing of a walking bridge when he fell into the water.

7 News obtained video from the witness which showed the teen clinging to a wooden post in the water until firefighters threw him a life ring. After grabbing the life ring a ladder was used to bring him to safety. No injuries were reported.

You can watch the witness video above. 7 News has chosen to blur the video due to the boy's age.

