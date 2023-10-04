Buffalo Fire Department puts on Fire Prevention Week open houses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo is putting on special events this week to help families stay safe from fires.

The first week of October is Fire Prevention Week and the Buffalo Fire Department is hosting open houses at several of its fire stations.

The department kicked off its open houses Tuesday evening at Engine 2 on the corner of Virginia Street and Elmwood Avenue.

Families who came out to Tuesday's open house got to explore the firehouse and received free smoke detectors, as well as coloring books for the kids.

The fire department is holding several more open houses Saturday morning and afternoon. You can find the full list below: