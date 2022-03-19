Buffalo Fire Department looking for new recruits

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department is looking to shore-up its ranks this year.

The department held a special meet and greet at the Broadway Market Saturday.

It was an informational session on the upcoming firefighter exam.

Anyone of age is encouraged to take the exam, but the campaign especially encourages minorities, women, and veterans to sign up.

Firefighters were on hand to answer questions about a career with the department.

To be eligible, firefighter candidates must be 19 years old at the time of the exam, and 20 years old at the time of appointment.

You must also be a full-time resident of the City of Buffalo as of January 29th of this year.

The deadline to file an exam application is April 29.

The firefighter exam takes place june 4.