Buffalo Fire Department investigating two separate fires at same home on Howlett Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department is investigating two separate fires that occurred about three hours apart at 46 Howlett Street.

According to officials, crews responded to 46 Howlett Street for the report of a fire just after 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. One adult was displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross. Damage from the initial fire is estimated at $60,000 to the building and $20,000 to its contents.

Around 8:20 p.m., crews were dispatched to a second fire at 46 Howlett Street. Officials said the fire was located at the rear of the second floor. Estimated damages from the second fire total $40,000 to the building and $40,000 to its contents.

A demolition has been requested and the cause of both fires remains under investigation.