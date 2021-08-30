Buffalo Fire Department investigating two-alarm house fire that displaced six people

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department is investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire that displaced six people, including two children, on Sunday.

Fire officials say the fire started around 11:25 a.m. Sunday on the second floor of a home on Sidney Street.

According to the fire department, one of the female residents who lived there jumped to safety from a second-floor overhang and was caught by a Buffalo police officer on the ground.

The fire department says firefighters and neighbors helped rescue an additional five people; the Red Cross is assisting all six of them.

Fire investigators estimate the fire did $100,000 in damage.