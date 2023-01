BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department is investigating a two-alarm fire on Busti Avenue early Sunday morning.

Crews arrived at 468 Busti Avenue just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to investigators, the fire started in the back of the vacant building.

Fire officials estimate the damage is worth $210,000.

472 Busti Avenue sustained an estimated $60,000 in exposure damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.