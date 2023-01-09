Buffalo Fire department investigating fire on Woodlawn Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An early morning fire on Woodlawn Avenue is under investigation by the Buffalo Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to 253 Woodlawn Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Monday for the report of a fire. The fire, which officials say appears to have started on the first floor of the occupied residential structure, caused an estimated $270,000 in damage.

The Red Cross is assisting one adult and three children. In addition, one child was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital for precautionary reasons.

Fire officials said an estimated $50,000 in exposure damage occurred at 251 Woodlawn Avenue.