Buffalo Fire Department Chief Mark Hillery dies unexpectedly

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Fire Department Chief Mark Hillery died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 15.
The Buffalo Police Department announced Hillery's passing on Friday. His cause of death has not been released.
Hillery worked for the Buffalo Fire Department for over 30 years, starting in September of 1989. He was promoted to Battalion Chief in October of 2008.
"Chief Hillery was widely admired, and respected throughout the department for both his technical and tactical ability, as well as his interpersonal skills. He was a servant leader, always putting his Firefighters interests above his own, and investing heavily in their professional development. He will be remembered for his service to the community, as well as his dedication and commitment to the core values of the Buffalo Fire Department and all that we stand for."
- Buffalo Police Department