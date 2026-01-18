Buffalo Fire Department announces the death of Captain Scott Janowski

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department announced the death of Captain Scott Janowski on Sunday.

The department released the following statement on social media:

"The Buffalo Fire Department is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own, Captain Scott Janowski.



We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters.



Out of respect for Captain Janowski and his loved ones, we ask for privacy at this time. Additional information will be shared when appropriate." - Buffalo Fire Department

A City of Buffalo spokesperson confirmed to 7 News that Janowski was off duty. No further information was released.