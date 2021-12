BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department rescued at least one person from a house fire early Thursday morning.

It started around 6:30 a.m. in a house on West Winspear Avenue in Buffalo's University Heights neighborhood.

The upper floor of the house sustained heavy damage.

A Channel 7 News photojournalist at the scene said one person was taken away in a stretcher.

It's not clear how the fire started or if anyone else was hurt.