Buffalo fire called to 21 fireworks-related calls on July 4th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo fire crews responded to 21 fireworks-related calls on July 4th, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the City of Buffalo says fire crews were called to two structure fires on Sunday and multiple dumpster and garbage tote fires "due to improper disposal of fireworks."

The structure fires were located in the 400 block of Smith Street and the 700 block of North Division Street.

Three people suffered from burns related to fireworks, according to Buffalo fire. Two individuals are currently being treated for their injuries at Erie County Medical Center and one person has been treated and released.