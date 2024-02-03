Buffalo Fashion Week to empower the arts happening Feb. 10th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers of Buffalo Fashion Week are putting together the largest fashion gala in Western New York inside the Statler Buffalo.

The crew worked for months to come up with a plan to set up a gala to empower the arts for many.

“For the gala which is going to be on February 10th, our whole goal is to not only raise funds and awareness for fashion in the market for Buffalo,” says Khalil Carr, an executive director of BFW. “But also raise money for scholarships.”

A creative director of BFW Kimori Jamison says the vision for the event is retro futurism.

“We wanted to go for retro futurism. Retro futurism is like a futuristic twist,” he says. “So we decided on the colors like chrome, silver, gray, black and all of those other colors.”

Content strategist of BFW Javontae Heaven talks about the production of the promotion video for the gala.

“These videos were basically just to get more reach on social media so we can have more people get in tune with our cause to find more creative people,” Heaven says. “And we’re trying to be the best we can to bring the future to Buffalo.”

7 News reporter Yoselin Person sat down with Estherlin Barrientos.

She oversees the models, setup of the show, and the entertainers.

Although it can be a lot for one person, she says it takes a dedicated team to make it a whole lot easier.

“This is very important to me because myself coming from an immigrant family and having a minority background not a lot of people have an opportunity like this to pursue their dreams,” Barrientos expresses. “What the team and I are trying to create is opportunities for those that look like myself. We’re trying to make scholarships for people who very much believe in their dream that they wake up every morning, and that’s what they eat for breakfast.”

Others say being part of this opportunity touches their heart.

“I love filming. I'm a photographer at Buffalo State,” says Jacob Mairena. “I love fashion, just all of it and being able to do it as a profession kind of makes me cry. I just love it.”

Organizers say the gala is important to rebuild the market for arts in the Queen City.

“It's lacking in fashion. It's lacking music. It’s lacking in the film. I want to see this to grow huge in the City of Buffalo,” says Carr. “So this is where we start, and I keep on saying my commitment to Buffalo is to empower the arts.”

The gala is happening next Saturday Feb 10th.

Click here for tickets and to learn more about Buffalo Fashion Week’s initiative.