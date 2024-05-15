Buffalo family remaining faithful after losing everything in devastating fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Felix family are holding on to one another after losing their home to a deadly fire Monday evening.

Jasmine Felix is a mother of four and she tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she’s grateful none of her kids were seriously hurt.

“We put the kids down for a nap then about five o'clock we came outside to play with our chickens and once we came outside about two minutes later our house was fully engulfed,” Jasmine says.

And if they weren’t outside before the fire Jasmine says she wouldn’t have gotten a chance to save her children.

“The firefighter actually told us that if we stayed in the house ten minutes longer we wouldn’t have made it out because our way out was the way that the fire came in,” she says. “It was electrical it started at a small area in our wall and it spread extremely fast.”

The family home on the East Side of Buffalo near Sherman Avenue has been around since 1960.

“Three of my children were born here. I was raised in this house myself, my aunts, uncles, father as well,” the homeowner says. “So to be able to have my children brought up into this house as well it’s bittersweet but we weren’t ready for it to end.”

Jasmine 10-year-old Skylar Felix says she’s happy she and her family didn’t get caught in the fire.

“Well, after the fire, I started to feel a little bit better because at least my family was saved,” she says “At least they weren’t hurt.”

Jasmine says their cat didn’t make it, but she had to surrender her dog, Nyla.

“Unfortunately, after the fire, we had to give her away to the shelter and put her on hold until we find some stable housing,” she says.

In the meantime, the Felix family is holding on to their chickens.

“Our initiative was to give it away to our community members,” Jasmine says. “It was never about selling them and that was the whole plan to be able to pass out fresh eggs in my community.”

The Felix's started their affordable lawn care services two years ago for the community, but the fire wiped out their supplies.

“So now that our equipment is damaged we don’t plan to give up. We plan to start over and keep going.”

So what's left of this family is hope and one another.

“We know that the house is a loss,” the family says. “So from this moment forward we’re just leaving it in God's hands and hoping we can get the things that we need so we can move forward.”

If you like to donate to the Felix family, click here.