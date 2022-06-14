Buffalo elementary students observing Flag Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Roughly 600 elementary students from three different Buffalo Public Schools gathered to learn more about Flag Day at the Forest Lawn Cemetery, Tuesday.

The principal of Blackman School of Excellence, Greg Johnson, says this ceremony is a way to teach children about the significance of the red, white, and blue.

“Not only do they understand and recognize the meaning of flag day and why we salute the flag,” says Johnson. “But I hope that they realize there is hope for the future, that there is hope that we can all get along.”

A fourth-grader of Johnson recognizes the importance of the day.

“I’ve learned a lot of stuff about the flag and how it was originally decided and stuff,” Forest, a fourth grader says.

Retiring an old flag is also a significant part of Flag Day.

“So Forest Lawn collects the flags for us during the year, and then our students fold them. We’ve been folding these flags for the last three weeks,” Greg Johnson says. “Teaching the kids why they fold the flag and teach them you can’t just throw an old flag away. You have to fold it, burn it, retire it at a ceremony this way.”