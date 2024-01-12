Buffalo East Side activist Stephanie Barber-Geter dies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 7 News has learned Buffalo East Side activist Stephanie Barber-Geter has died.

Barber-Geter worked in local government and served on the Board of Directors for Feedmore WNY, and the Masten Triad Housing Association. She was the president of the Hamlin Park Taxpayers and Community Association.

Most recently, she was the board chair of the Restore Our Community coalition where she worked with federal and state leaders to secure funding to re-imagine the Kensington Expressway and reconnect the Humboldt Parkway Community.

Local leaders are sharing their condolences with 7 News, including State Senator Tim Kennedy and Betty Jean Grant.

Stephanie Barber-Geter was an extraordinary woman, leader, a champion for the community, a true fighter, the rock literally and figuratively behind transformative change. State Senator Tim Kennedy

I'm just so devastated because there was a lot she wanted to complete, but I know her legacy is going to live on. Betty Jean Grant

7 News spoke with Barber-Geter in December 2022, interviewing her about the Kensington Expressway Project. She said at the time it was her dream to connect Delaware Park and MLK Park together.

To read more about Barber-Geter's goals for the project, click here.