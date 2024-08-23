Buffalo drug dealer admits to killing the man who he thought turned him into police

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo drug dealer faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced for shooting and killing a man who he thought turned him into police.

On July 1, 2019, Authorities say 35-year-old Gregory Hay (who also went by the names Gunner, Franklin Gambino and Reggie) and his co-defendant, Alphonso Payne, lured Joshua Jalovick to a home on Freund Avenue. Investigators say Payne fired 11 rounds toward Jalovick, striking him several times. Hay then stood over Jalovick's body and shot him five times. The medical examiner's report said Jalovick died from more than 15 gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors say Hay wanted Jalovick dead because Hay believed Jalovick provided information to law enforcement that led to a search of his home and his arrest.

Federal authorities say Hay, Payne and others worked together to sell cocaine, marijuana and heroin between 2016 and 2019. They started in Salamanca and eventually moved their operation to Olean.

In April 2017, Hay's car was stopped by Buffalo Police and in May 2017 he was stopped by Salamanca Police. Officers seized marijuana, cocaine, heroin, marijuana and a digital scale. Two years later, investigators raided Hay's home, seizing two firearms, several magazines, ammunition, a digital scale, cash and several cell phones.

Hay's conspiracy to sell drugs continued until his arrest in 2019.

Hay has pleaded guilty to narcotics conspiracy, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, discharge of a firearm causing death in furtherance of crimes of violence and a drug trafficking crime. These charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of life and a $1,000,000 fine. Hay will be sentenced on December 10.

Payne was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing.