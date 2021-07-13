Buffalo drivers say they’re still getting school zone tickets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What’s going on with the Buffalo school speed zone cameras?

According to the Buffalo Common Council, the cameras were supposed to be turned off after the council voted to stop using the cameras, and the amendment was sent to the Mayor’s office in late May.

According to Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt, as of June 15, the cameras should have been turned off.

“People are still getting tickets,” he said

Liam McMahon, who lives in the Elmwood Village says he just got one in the mail.

“I was very surprised to get it because I thought the cameras had been turned off,” he said.

McMahon says his ticket was cited on June 24, a week and two days after the council says the cameras should have been off.

“I am frustrated,” he said. “I wish it were clearer what I have to do and when.”

School is also out for the summer.

Parking Commissioner Kevin Helfer says the cameras stopped ticketing when school ended, and says he is under the assumption that the cameras are to be turned off and removed September 1. He says one camera is operational outside a daycare in Buffalo on Bailey Ave/

Councilmember Wyatt says according to the ordinance amendment, the cameras should have been off on the 15 of June. Wyatt says regardless, the daycare is not considered a school and that Bailey Ave camera should not be on.

The city is also being sued by residents, claiming the program was illegal and dangerous. They’re seeking their fees back in court, and area waiting for a judge’s decision.

