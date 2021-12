BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Dream Center on Lafayette Avenue in Buffalo is trying to help those who are less fortunate this holiday season.

On Saturday, volunteers passed out food, toys and clothing to as many as 4,000 families who are struggling to make ends meet.

This program is called Boxes of Love, which is now in its 23rd year.

The Buffalo Dream Center is run by Pastor Eric Johns, who spends time living on the streets with the homeless during the holiday season each year.