Buffalo Dream Center helping those in need this holiday season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pastor Eric Johns of the Buffalo Dream Center is raising awareness for those in need here in the City of Good Neighbors.

From November 21-26, Pastor Johns will sleep outside and in shelters to shine a light on homelessness during the holiday season.

This is Pastor Johns' 24th year living with the homeless and participating in another holiday campaign, "Boxes of Love."

Boxes of Love donates food items and wrapped presents to over 3,000 families ahead of Christmas. This year, volunteers will meet on November 16 from 6-9 p.m. at the Buffalo Dream Center to fill the donation bags.

“We have volunteers come from all over Western New York every year to make a difference. It takes about one thousand volunteers to pack bags of food, wrap gifts, and help distribute Boxes of Love to families. It all begins tonight.” - Pastor Johns

The Buffalo Dream Center is located at 437 Masten Avenue in Buffalo. Anyone interested in helping can call (716) 854-1001 or visit this website.