Buffalo Dream Center gives away free groceries to those in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Dream Center giveaway away free groceries to those in need every third Friday of the month.

Dozens of people like Sheila Eldridge showed up Friday evening to receive fresh foods.

“It's amazing for organizations like this to do things for people you know,” Eldridge says. “People are looking out for other people and not being selfish about anything.”

And those people are members from the Buffalo Dream Center who are breaking barriers in fighting the food desert in the East Side community.

All walks of life came to get free groceries like Amanda Spitale who has three kids.

She says having this event is a breath of fresh air.

“I live in Tonawanda, and I was downtown, and I remember seeing on social media about this event today, and I was like let me go and check it out,” Spitale says. “The food prices rising it’s just hard to get by especially with kids.”

And every little bit counts.

“Even something simple as eggs has gone up tremendously even food stamps isn’t enough to cover for most households,” she says. “Even bargain shopping, but this is a blessing to stretch a dollar.”

And many who came to the giveaway left with both non-perishable and fresh foods.

The outreach manager of the organization named Dezmond McClinton says it’s all about giving away healthy eats.

“It would be great for places like more Tops, Aldi’s in more places to build and make their home in the East Side. But we know that’s not the case currently,” he says. “We hope that will be the case sooner or later. The Buffalo Dream Center will always be here to meet the need where the need is.”

McClinton says he can relate because he has walked in these shoes.

“It makes me feel good to be able to help people because I was somebody that was in the line when I was a kid,” he says. “Now I'm able to do the opposite and be the one that actually helps the people.”

Volunteers say serving the community has been their highlight of the week.

“I was looking forward to it. I knew it was on Friday, and I take the time off of work to come out and help people. It doesn’t matter if it’s cold or raining,” says Haddeus Stevens, a volunteer at Buffalo Dream Center. “People in this area definitely need food, and we’re just happy we can show the love of Jesus and give people food, and we’re happy to do it.”

If you missed this event no worries Buffalo Dream Center will be hosting free groceries every third Friday of the month.

