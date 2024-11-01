Buffalo DPW and Acting Mayor Scanlon announce updates to city's 2024-25 Winter Snow Plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo releases a winter snow plan each year to outline its approach to clearing and plowing snow as well as snow removal.

On Friday, Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon and the City of Buffalo Department of Public Works announced updates to the city’s 2024-2025 Winter Snow Plan.

Highlighted in a release were the following updates:



The Buffalo Fire Department has added a special response mini-ambulance to navigate narrow or hard-to-reach areas, ensuring prompt medical assistance.

The Buffalo Police Department has added a command vehicle to enhance BPD's ability to respond swiftly and effectively in dynamic situations, providing increased flexibility for emergency operations.

Streets : Seven new snowplows and eight front loaders have been deployed with seven more plows expected mid-season to bolster clearing efforts.

Engineering : Six additional light- and medium-duty pickup trucks, outfitted with plows, will assist with off-road operations, enhancing capacity in hard-to-reach areas.

Parks: Four new medium-duty trucks with plows have been introduced to help maintain clear paths within Buffalo’s park spaces, enabling more focused efforts on streets and sidewalks.

“This winter, we’re focused on proactive preparation and community support. By investing in specialized equipment, boosting our fleet, and making targeted improvements, we’re prepared to handle Buffalo’s toughest winter challenges with greater precision and responsiveness." - Acting Mayor Scanlon

In addition, the Parking Department has introduced two mobile vehicular lift units that are designed to relocate vehicles obstructing emergency routes and snow removal operations. The city has also designated the Northwest Buffalo Community Center on Lawn Avenue as the new warming center for the North District.

The 2024-2025 Winter Snow Plan was originally presented to the Buffalo Common Council in April and will be re-submitted with these revisions at its upcoming meeting.

You can find the revised snow plan on the city's website here.