Buffalo diocese substantiates abuse allegations against 2 priests

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Allegations of sexual abuse of a minor were substantiated against two Catholic priests in the Diocese of Buffalo Friday.

Rev. Daniel Palys and Rev. Msgr. Ronald Sciera were previously removed from ministry following allegations of abuse, according to the diocese. Both priests are now retired.

Rev. Palys was removed from ministry in 2018 as result of an allegation of abuse that had been substantiated. Msgr. Sciera was placed on administrative leave in September 2021.

The decision comes following an investigation and report by the Diocesan Review Board, a group of clergy and lay Catholics appointed by the bishop to review sexual abuse cases for the diocese.

Both men were named in Child Victims Act lawsuits. Palys faces three suits while Sciera faces one.