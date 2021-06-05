Buffalo Diocese places three priests on administrative leave due to allegations of child abuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Diocese announced on Saturday that Bishop Michael Fisher has placed three priests on administrative leave due to allegations of child abuse.

According to the diocese, a man alleges that he was abused by three priests of the diocese in the 1990s; , Fr. Adolph Kowalczyk, pastor of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Orchard Park, Fr. Gregory Dobson, who is retired but continues to assist in various parishes of the Diocese, and Fr. Mieczyslaw (Matt) Nycz, pastor of SS. Peter and Paul in Williamsville.

The diocese says the complaint was done anonymously and wasn't served on the diocese, but was discovered during a recent search of public court documents.

Officials from the diocese say that the diocese has notified the Erie County District Attorney’s office, reached out to the attorney for the plaintiff, and confronted the three accused priests,

All of the priests have denied any abuse claims.

The diocese has reached out to plaintiff's attorney to see if he will cooperate with an investigation and provide all relevant details related to the allegations.

The diocese says its decision to place the priests on administrative leave pending an investigation by an appointed independent investigator and a final determination by the Independent Review Board.