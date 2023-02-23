Buffalo Diocese places Fr. Joe Vatter on administrative leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo placed Rev. Joseph Vatter on administrative leave, its spokesman announced Thursday.

This action comes following a child sexual abuse complaint regarding the retired priest, who still occasionally celebrates Mass at various diocesan churches.

Vatter was accused of sexual misconduct in a Buffalo News article, by a man who claims the priest abused him as a child.

It is unclear if the September allegation is connected to Thursday's announcement.

Vatter was not named in any Child Victims Act lawsuits. He previously served as pastor of Saint Paul Parish in Kenmore.

Four diocesan priests are currently on administrative leave. Besides Vatter, they include Fr. Patryk Sobczyk (12/30/22), Fr. F. Patrick Melfi (12/10/22) and Fr. Jeffrey Nowak (8/28/19).

Anyone with information on clerical sexual abuse is asked to contact Jackie Joy, the Diocese of Buffalo Victim Assistance Coordinator, at (716) 895-3010.