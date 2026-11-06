Buffalo Diocese clergy abuse survivors to receive $327 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A major step forward for clergy abuse survivors within the Diocese of Buffalo, after a plan has been agreed upon with all parties to pay survivors $327 million. More than 700 abuse survivors voted, agreeing to this settlement.

Steve Boyd is the attorney advocate for sexual abuse survivors and said it'll be some time until the victims learn how much they'll be getting.

"The fact of the matter is, we call this the justice system, but at the end of the day, there's no ability to deliver justice. The only thing that we can deliver is what the 7th Amendment of the Constitution says: you can seek money through civil lawsuits, and that's ultimately what this is. So, the truth is there's no dollar amount that's going to make this right. There's no dollar amount that's fair. There's not a single one of my clients that wouldn't give it all back to have not had this happen."

Boyd said if everything goes to plan, this will all come to a resolution starting next year.